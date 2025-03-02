Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.