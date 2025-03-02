KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 381,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

