Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 33,102 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

