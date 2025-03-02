Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 225.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 527,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 365,386 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

