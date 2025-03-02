Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

