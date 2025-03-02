Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
