Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.