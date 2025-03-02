KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

KSRYY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.