Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,563,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

