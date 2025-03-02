Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $273.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average is $223.99.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

