Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,664 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

ADC opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

