Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

