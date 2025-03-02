Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.