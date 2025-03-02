Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,182 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

