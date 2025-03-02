Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Update

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 1,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Laramide Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261. Laramide Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
About Laramide Resources
