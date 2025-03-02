Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) VP Gerard M. Knauer Sells 1,250 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,250 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $24,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,576 shares in the company, valued at $396,499.52. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 207.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 51.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

