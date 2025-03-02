LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $91.85 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $7,787,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $5,446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

