Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,664 shares of company stock valued at $301,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

