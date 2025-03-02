Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 180.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

