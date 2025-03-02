Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 2,166 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 198,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 10,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

WMT stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,777 shares of company stock worth $17,934,726. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

