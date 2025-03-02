Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.