Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.66 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,144 shares of company stock worth $699,367. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

