Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $266,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Shell by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

