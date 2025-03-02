Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $488,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in WisdomTree by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,915,000. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

