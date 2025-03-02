Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $951,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 209,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Newmont by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 202,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 107,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.