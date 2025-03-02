Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $480.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

