Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 24,703 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

