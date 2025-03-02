LogiTron (LTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.05

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.

[Telegram](https://t.me/logitron%5Fio)[Discord](https://discord.gg/tdJuTHeqrd)[Github](https://github.com/LogitronCorp)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484765/logitron%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LogiTron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

