Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded down C$1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.77.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.