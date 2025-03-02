Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,585,260.15. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.