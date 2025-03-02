Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 7,507 shares traded.
Lucara Diamond Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
