Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the January 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 729,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,966. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

