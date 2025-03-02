Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDGL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $341.27 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,652. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.