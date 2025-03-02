Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,533,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

