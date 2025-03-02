Maia Wealth LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,189,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.13. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

