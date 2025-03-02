Maia Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of America by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,858,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

