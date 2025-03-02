Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

