Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRM opened at $297.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

