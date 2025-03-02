Maia Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.