Maia Wealth LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maia Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 112,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 743,864 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

