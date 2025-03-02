Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.75 and traded as low as $155.55. Marubeni shares last traded at $156.80, with a volume of 30,012 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

