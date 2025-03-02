Mary C. Hemmingsen Sells 750 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Up 1.9 %

ITRI stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,563,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

