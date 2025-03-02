Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Swedbank AB grew its position in Mastercard by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $576.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

