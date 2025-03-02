Matinas Biopharma (NYSE:MTNB) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 75,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 672,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Matinas Biopharma Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

