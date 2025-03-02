Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$5.36. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.96. The stock has a market cap of C$69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 2.18.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in acquiring, owning, and managing offices, retail and industrial properties in select target markets in Western Canada. Its objective is to provide stable and growing monthly cash distributions to unitholders by acquiring high-quality properties and diversifying its portfolio.

