Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

