Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,689,000 after buying an additional 398,959 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

