Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.90 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.