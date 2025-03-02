Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,271.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,291.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,329.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530 shares of company stock worth $2,024,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

