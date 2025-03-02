MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.63 and last traded at $249.28. Approximately 8,237,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,927,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

